LANCASTER, Pa. - The Johnson & Johnson plant in Lancaster will be shutting down.
A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson said the company expects to end the production in Lancaster in December 2022.
“We are working to update the Consumer Health Supply Chain network to better meet the needs of consumers and customers for years to come. As a part of this strategy, we intend to exit production at our Lancaster, Pennsylvania facility," said spokesperson Annette Reichel.
Johnson & Johnson did not disclose the number of impacted employees but did say J&J will support the individuals throughout the transition with outplacement services, employee assistance, severance and other benefits.
Reichel continued to say the Lancaster site closure is not expected to impact J&J product offerings.