MCKEESPORT, Pa. – State Rep. Austin Davis, who represents the 35th District in Allegheny County, launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Tuesday with endorsements from Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Tom Wolf.
"Pennsylvanians – from Westmoreland to West Philadelphia – deserve leaders who understand the issues they’re facing and can bring people together to get things done," Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, said. "Throughout his career, Austin Davis has fought for the people of Western Pennsylvania and stood up for families who work hard to make ends meet and communities that have been forgotten."
"We need leaders in Pennsylvania who know how to work hard and fight for working people and communities like McKeesport, and that's exactly what Attorney General Shapiro has done throughout his career," said Davis. "Pennsylvanians, regardless of color, class, or creed, need someone in their corner and I’m looking forward to taking on the big fights and getting things done as lieutenant governor alongside our next Governor Josh Shapiro."
Davis also has the support of the State House and Senate Democratic leadership, along with majorities of the Democratic caucus of both chambers and elected leaders in federal and local office.
"Austin's life experience has guided his public service, from his time in the Allegheny County Executive office to serving his hometown of McKeesport in the State House," said House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton. "As the first woman to lead the Democratic caucus, I understand what it means to bring the voice of working people to state government — and I know Austin will work every day to fight for Pennsylvanians as our next lieutenant governor."
Growing up in the Mon Valley in western Pennsylvania, a longtime industrial center outside Pittsburgh, Davis said he saw the struggles of working families firsthand. He watched his mom, a hairdresser in McKeesport for more than 40 years, work hard to build a small business, and he watched his dad work hard everyday as an Amalgamated Transit Union bus driver.
Davis is a first-generation college graduate in his family, and after studying political science at the University of Pittsburgh, he began pursuing a career in public service.
In 2012, Davis joined Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's team and successfully ran for the state House of Representatives in 2018 to represent the Mon Valley and his hometown of McKeesport. He became the first African American to serve as state representative for the 35th District in Allegheny County, and one of only four African American lawmakers to represent a majority-white district in Pennsylvania.
Currently, Davis serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee and House Transportation Committee. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus and PA SAFE Caucus.