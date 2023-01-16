HARRISBURG, Pa. - We're just hours away from a major "changing of the guard" in Harrisburg.

The era of Josh Shapiro begins Tuesday. He'll be saddled with the challenges of running the fifth most populated state in the country once he is sworn in as governor Tuesday.

As last-minute details for Shapiro's gubernatorial inauguration are prepared, the Democrat comes into office with a $5.4-billion budget surplus.

"If you're not having to deal with an economic emergency, the moment you walk through the door, it makes your job easier. It allows you to focus on potentially other things," said DeSales University Assistant Professor of Political Science Ted Masthay.

One of those issues he can focus on is education. There's a statewide teacher shortage, an impending court decision on funding public education, and Republican pressure to increase school choice funds.

"In some ways, state politics will mirror national politics. So, you know, sort of generic things about the economy," Masthay added.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is 4%, a half point higher than the national average. The state has never ranked higher than 20th in job growth.

As Shapiro said, the heroin and opioid epidemic is the number-one public health and public safety challenge facing Pennsylvania. Other challenges include infrastructure, crime, and bringing a divided state together.

"Josh has been in the legislature; he knows what it's like," said Democratic strategist TJ Rooney.

He adds unlike the administrative-type governors like Tom Wolf and Tom Corbett, who tended to delegate more, Shapiro is in the very hands-on realm of Ed Rendell, Bob Casey Sr. and Tom Ridge.

"I think Josh is a better version of the executive-type governor, the better version at this moment in time," Rooney went on to say.

Republican strategist Sam Chen says the moment can be capitalized on if Shapiro has a future higher office in mind.

"There's a huge political upside for Shapiro. This is a purple state," Chen said.