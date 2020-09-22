HARRISBURG, Pa. - A federal judge in Pittsburgh has denied the Wolf administration's request to keep state limits on gatherings in place while a court ruling regarding the governor's business shutdown orders is appealed.
Judge William Stickman IV, in a ruling issued Tuesday, said the administration did not show that its appeal is likely to succeed or that it would be irreparably injured if a stay were not granted.
The administration is appealing a recent ruling by Stickman that struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down. The state had placed gathering limits of no more than 25 people indoors and no more than 250 people outdoors.
In the recent ruling, Stickman said that the gathering limits imposed by the state's mitigation orders violated the right of assembly. The ruling also said that the stay-at-home and business closure orders violated the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and that the business closure order violated the equal protection clause.
The judge's order does not affect current 25% and 50% capacity restrictions in restaurants, just large group gatherings. The ruling does not affect the state's requirement that people wear masks in public.