LANCASTER, Pa. - A judge has ruled that a Lancaster man charged with killing his sister and niece last year is not competent for trial.

The judge is ordering authorities to transfer James Sterbinsky to Norristown State Hospital for treatment.

Sterbinsky is accused of stabbing Christine Ross and Autumn Ross multiple times inside his home.

One woman died at the home. The other died at the hospital.

Sterbinsky is also charged with attempted homicide in the stabbing of a male relative.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

