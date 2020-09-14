PITTSBURGH (AP) - A federal judge has struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.
U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Donald Trump, sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders.
Courts had consistently rejected challenges to Wolf’s power to order businesses to close during the pandemic, and many other governors, Republican and Democrat, undertook similar measures as the virus spread across the country.
Most businesses have reopened since June, and the state's stay-at home order has since been canceled.
Other measures the state has taken to address the pandemic, including capacity limits for restaurants and orders requiring people to wear masks while visiting businesses, remain in place.
The plaintiffs had argued that limitations on the size of gatherings violates the First Amendment to the Constitution and that the state's orders that had closed "non-life-sustaining businesses" and requiring residents to stay at home violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.
The court ruled that the gathering limits imposed by the state's mitigation orders violated the right of assembly. The ruling also says that the stay-at-home and business closure orders violate the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and that the business closure order violated the equal protection clause.
The ruling says the process by which the state decided what businesses were "life-sustaining" and which ones were not was arbitrary. The state never settled on an objective, measurable definition of a life-sustaining business, according to the ruling.
Wolf and Levine "undertook their actions in a well-intentioned effort to protect Pennsylvanians from the virus," according to the court ruling. "However, good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge."
"In an emergency, even a vigilant public may let down its guard over its constitutional liberties only to find that liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup and that restrictions-while expedient in the face of an emergency situation-may persist long after immediate danger has passed," the court ruling said.
A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration was reviewing the decision.
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff released a statement following the ruling: “For the millions of unemployed Pennsylvanians, the thousands of small business owners that have seen their livelihoods permanently ended, and all those looking for some relief from these unilaterally imposed, inconsistent and contradictory shutdown orders, this opinion offers some form of hope that a return to normalcy might be on the horizon."
“Given the nature of this opinion, we hope that Gov. Wolf will finally work with the General Assembly to develop a plan that keeps people safe, does not unconstitutionally penalize Pennsylvanians, and takes into account our geographical differences.”