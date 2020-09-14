PITTSBURGH (AP) - A federal judge has struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.
U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Donald Trump, sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders.
Wolf’s spokesperson said Monday the administration will seek delayed enforcement of the ruling while it appeals.
Courts had consistently rejected challenges to Wolf’s power to order businesses to close during the pandemic, and many other governors, Republican and Democrat, undertook similar measures as the virus spread across the country.
Most businesses have reopened since June, and the state's stay-at home order has since been canceled.
The Wolf administration said, in part, "the court ruling is limited to the business closure order and the stay-at-home orders issued in March and were later suspended, as well as the indoor and outdoor gathering limitations. This ruling does not impact any of the other mitigation orders currently in place."
The judge's order does not affect current 25% and 50% capacity restrictions in restaurants, just large group gatherings. The ruling does not affect the state's requirement that people wear masks in public.
"Businesses have to be cautious regardless of what this order says,” said Ed Easterly, a labor attorney based in Allentown. "If one of my clients called me right now and said ‘listen we were supposed have a 500-person wedding and we canceled it, can we put this back on?’ My advice would be to wait at least for a day or two. See what's going to happen," Easterly said. "If that actually occurs, then nothing changes."
The court ruled that the gathering limits imposed by the state's mitigation orders violated the right of assembly. The ruling also says that the stay-at-home and business closure orders violated the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and that the business closure order violated the equal protection clause.
The ruling says the process by which the state decided what businesses were "life-sustaining" and which ones were not was arbitrary. The state never settled on an objective, measurable definition of a life-sustaining business, according to the ruling.
Wolf and Levine "undertook their actions in a well-intentioned effort to protect Pennsylvanians from the virus," according to the court ruling. "However, good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge."
"In an emergency, even a vigilant public may let down its guard over its constitutional liberties only to find that liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup and that restrictions-while expedient in the face of an emergency situation-may persist long after immediate danger has passed," the court ruling said.
Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said the administration was disappointed with the court ruling.
"The actions taken by the administration were mirrored by governors across the country and saved, and continue to save lives in the absence of federal action," Kensinger said. "This decision is especially worrying as Pennsylvania and the rest of the country are likely to face a challenging time with the possible resurgence of COVID-19 and the flu in the fall and winter."
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff released a statement following the ruling: “For the millions of unemployed Pennsylvanians, the thousands of small business owners that have seen their livelihoods permanently ended, and all those looking for some relief from these unilaterally imposed, inconsistent and contradictory shutdown orders, this opinion offers some form of hope that a return to normalcy might be on the horizon."
“Given the nature of this opinion, we hope that Gov. Wolf will finally work with the General Assembly to develop a plan that keeps people safe, does not unconstitutionally penalize Pennsylvanians, and takes into account our geographical differences.”