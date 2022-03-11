A judge says the developer of a multi-billion-dollar pipeline that traverses southern Pennsylvania should have done more to protect the safety of more than 200 residents of an apartment complex during eight months of construction work.
The ruling says Sunoco Pipeline LP, developer of the Mariner East pipeline network, created a fire hazard during construction, made excessive noise and failed to adequately communicate with residents of Glen Riddle Station Apartments.
That's a 124-unit complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Middletown Township, Delaware County. The judge fined Sunoco $51,000. The company plans to appeal the decision to the five-member PUC.