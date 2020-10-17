HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appellate court judge in Pennsylvania has turned down an emergency petition from Republicans seeking to block the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County from operating a three-day early voting center in the city of Chester.
Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, in a decision Friday night, wrote that a county judge had reasonable grounds to reject the emergency petition.
Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The voting center began operating Friday in the predominantly Black and Democratic city of Chester. The county’s solicitor, William Martin, called the litigation a baseless attempt at voter suppression.
Republicans had argued that the Democratic-controlled county election board approved the voting center without putting it on a meeting agenda or allowing for public comment beforehand, in violation of state public meetings law.
They also argued that operating it in one part of the county violated the constitutional rights of residents in other parts of the county to free and equal elections. The county’s solicitor, William Martin, on Thursday called the litigation a baseless attempt at voter suppression.