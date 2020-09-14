Gavel generic graphic

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A federal judge has struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Donald Trump, says Wolf's measures are unconstitutional. Courts had consistently rejected challenges to Wolf’s power to order businesses to close during the pandemic, and many other governors, Republican and Democrat, undertook similar measures as the virus spread across the country.

Wolf and Levine "undertook their actions in a well-intentioned effort to protect Pennsylvanians from the virus," according to the court ruling. "However, good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge."

A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration was reviewing the decision.

This story will be updated.

