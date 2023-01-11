HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Judges are hearing that preparations are far along for the two Pittsburgh-area special elections the Pennsylvania House Republican leader wants to delay past their scheduled date in early February.

During arguments Wednesday, a lawyer for the Allegheny County Elections Bureau said ballots were ready to be printed, machines have been tested and most of the polling places and elections workers have been lined up.

The two parties are nearly even in the state House following the November election. That means the two special elections could determine partisan control of the chamber.

The three-judge Commonwealth Court panel did not indicate when they will rule.