HARRISBURG, Pa. | During the extended Independence Day weekend when many families and friends will already be gathered to celebrate the holiday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to announce a Fish-for-Free Day.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply, officials say.
Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website.
During the holiday weekend, the PFBC reminds anglers who will be fishing from boats to follow a basic safety checklist before and during each boating adventure.
They say boaters should always wear a life jacket, never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BUI), take a basic boating safety course, have a float plan to let others know when and where they’ll be boating, and have proper boat registrations or launch permits.
From July 2-4, Waterways Conservation Officers (WCO) says it will be participating in Operation Dry Water enhanced Boating Under the Influence (BUI) enforcement.
In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired. The blood alcohol limit for boat operators is .08%, and WCOs are trained to recognize signs of impairment and conduct sobriety tests on the water.
Penalties for BUI include fines, loss of boating privileges and imprisonment.