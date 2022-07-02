HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are invited to enjoy the 4th of July during Fish-for-Free Day.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says on Monday no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply.
Complete fishing regulations can be viewed here.
During the holiday weekend, the PFBC reminds everyone to follow a basic safety checklist before and during each boating adventure. Boaters should always wear a life jacket.