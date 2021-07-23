nursing home coronavirus graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Justice Department will not open an investigation into how Pennsylvania handled nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter to Governor Tom Wolf's office said it would not look further into claims that ordering nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital was a violation of federal law.

It comes 11 months after the department told the governors of Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and New York it wanted information to determine whether orders resulted in the deaths of residents.

No investigation or report so far pointed to the policy as a cause of death or outbreak.

