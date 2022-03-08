Mail-in ballot voting mailbox graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices are considering whether to throw out a state law that greatly expanded mail-in balloting.

The court held oral argument Tuesday in Harrisburg.

The litigation was brought in part by some of the Republican state representatives who voted overwhelmingly for the law about two years ago.

The justices could put an end to compromise legislation that also eliminated straight-ticket voting, a priority of legislative Republicans, in exchange for no-excuse mail-in voting that proved immediately popular during the pandemic.

Justices didn't indicate when or how they'll rule.

The spring primary is currently scheduled for May 17.

