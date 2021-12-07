HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s high court may soon decide whether state law on police use of deadly force during arrests gives officers too much leeway to kill a fleeing suspect.
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Tuesday.
The question arose during the criminal prosecution of former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall for a fatal June 2017 shooting. The 39-year-old former cop is charged with third-degree murder for the death of David Jones after a confrontation over Jones driving a dirt bike on a Philadelphia street.
His criminal trial is on hold while the courts sort out a potential jury instruction on the proper standard for deadly force by police in Pennsylvania.