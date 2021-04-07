HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. — Republican Kathy Barnette has entered the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.
Barnette announced her campaign for the seat that will be left open in 2022 by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.
Barnette ran in 2020 to represent Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District, which includes parts of Berks and Montgomery counties, but she was edged out by Democrat incumbent Madeleine Dean.
"I represent all that is good about this country," Barnette told WFMZ's Jim Vasil prior to the 2020 election. "We are still a land of hope and opportunity. That is the message I want to bring throughout our nation."
Barnette, who lives in the Huntingdon Valley area of Montgomery County, is a regular commentator on Fox News.
Pennsylvania's Senate race is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races next year.