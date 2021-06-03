HARRISBURG, Pa. - A key Republican member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is rejecting talk of an audit of the 2020 presidential election.
Representative Seth Grove chairs the committee that handles election matters. He said on Twitter that the chamber “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”
Grove made the statement a day after three fellow Republican state lawmakers toured the Arizona Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election.
But Republican Senator David Argall says action in his chamber to commission an audit is a possibility.
No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November's election.