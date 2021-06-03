Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A key Republican member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is rejecting talk of an audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Representative Seth Grove chairs the committee that handles election matters. He said on Twitter that the chamber “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”

Grove made the statement a day after three fellow Republican state lawmakers toured the Arizona Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election.

But Republican Senator David Argall says action in his chamber to commission an audit is a possibility.

No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November's election.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.