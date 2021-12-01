Protestors on both sides of the abortion issue marched outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices heard two hours of testimony on a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.
Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart argued in favor of the ban, saying abortion isn't specifically addressed by the Constitution, so it should be left to the people to decide.
"Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood haunt our country. They have no basis in the Constitution," Stewart said. "Nowhere else does this court recognize a right to end a human life."
Local abortion rights officials say the hearing could unravel a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, and are urging supporters to make their voices heard.
"The bottom line is that politicians in Mississippi seem to believe that they are better at making reproductive decisions for their constituents than women are, and it's outrageous," said Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Keystone Planned Parenthood.
Legal experts say the high court could decide to uphold the Mississippi case without changing Roe v. Wade. They could also refine Roe's framework, which was done in a previous decision that gave states greater power to regulate abortion without fully banning it.
"I think the issue is not so much does a woman have a right to have an abortion. The issue in the case is does a state have a right to limit a woman's right to abortion under certain circumstances and will those limitations be held constitutional," said Seth Weber with DeSales University.
The conservative majority of justices indicated they might support some type of ban, while the liberal minority voiced concern that changing Roe v. Wade could destroy the court's image of impartiality.
Legal experts say it's likely it will take months for the Supreme Court to rule on the matter.