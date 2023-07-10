Klein Farms in Forks among the dairy farms highlighted in 'Scooped' ice cream trail

FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Countless people turn to ice cream to cool off on hot July days. The state is raising awareness about a way to enjoy that, while supporting its more than 5,200 dairy farm families.

"It's ice cream season," said Layne Klein of Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery.

To make sure Pennsylvanians properly celebrate, state tourism and agriculture officials are promoting a delicious journey.

"Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail all begins on www.visitpa.com," said Michael Chapaloney, the executive director of tourism at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

"That's where you can go and start the process of downloading your digital passport and then get scooping away."

Each creamery on the trail will give you a pin at checkout to add to your passport.

"They start down Bucks County or Chester County, down by Philly, and they may hit two or three stops in one day," Klein said about some customers.

It's a fun activity meant to get people to support and learn about PA's farming families.

Among the stops on the trail: Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery in Forks Township, which operates Happy Holstein Ice Cream. Almost 400 gallons of ice cream come out of Happy Holstein Ice Cream each week, and it's all natural. The creamery uses no artificial ingredients.

"We own 81 acres. We farm about 700 total with rented ground. There are 180 cows here," said Klein.

The farm has sweet treats coupled with sweet company.

"Licorice is a mini mule," said Klein. "She gets a lot of attention from the customers."

PA dairy farmers say this season has had its ups and downs.

"May was too dry," said Klein. "We hardly had a drop in May, but it was good for ice cream sales because it didn't rain. Now, we're getting rain, so the rainy-day ice cream sales are down, but it's good for the farm."

The trail aims to help, by highlighting 42 creameries throughout the state.

As of last week, 10,000 downloaded Scooped passports.

"Six check-ins earns you a branded Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail scooper, so when you take that ice cream home, you can always keep on scooping," said Chapaloney.