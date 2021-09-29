Kurt Zwikl

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A memorial service will be held next month for a former lawmaker and community leader in Allentown.

Kurt Zwikl passed away on Sept. 1 at the age of 72.

He was just 24 years old when he was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1973. He served in the legislature for 12 years.

Later, Zwikl became president of the Allentown Economic Development Corporation.

He was involved with countless organizations, including the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the Baum School of Art, and the Lehigh County Historical Society.

The memorial service will be held on Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.

