Lancaster County DA investigates officer-involved shooting
EAST EARL TWP, - The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The DA's Office said in a release members of the U.S. States Marshal's Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were serving multiple warrants for a male wanted for numerous charges including simple assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other charges.
The man allegedly threw cement bricks at the officers as members of the task force attempted to take him into custody.
Officers then deployed tasers at the male subject who then threatened them with a blow torch, according to the release. As officers retreated, the man fled the scene in a car and drove in the direction of one of the officers.
The DA's Office said multiple shots were fired at the vehicle striking the suspect.
Officers rendered aid at the scene. The suspect was then taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment, officials said.
His condition is unknown.
Pennsylvania State Police also assisted with the investigation.
