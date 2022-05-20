mail-in ballot generic

Dozens of volunteers in Lancaster County have finished re-marking thousands of mail-in ballots that could not be processed on Election Day.

Officials say 16,000 ballots had the wrong election ID code printed on them. As a result, none of them could be scanned when counting began Tuesday night.

The final ballots were re-marked Thursday afternoon.

"Just knowing that this part of the process is complete and that we can get all the ballots properly counted is awesome," said Beth Gable, county employee.

County election workers had to recreate voters’ choices on blank ballots.

"We want to make sure that voters have a sense that what's going on here has veracity, integrity and transparency," said Ray D'Agostino, Lancaster County commissioner.

Lancaster was one of two counties in Pennsylvania that reported issues on Election Day.

Berks County had to switch to paper poll books when a technical error impacted the electronic books at some poll stations.

