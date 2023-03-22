ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - A Lancaster County man is under arrest and charged with the murder of his own mother.

62-year-old Lois Gift was found dead Monday in her Adamstown Borough home.

Police were called by concerned family and friends after Gift failed to show up to previously scheduled events. They entered her home where they found Gift deceased with no obvious cause of death. Police immediately began a suspicious death investigation.

The following day, a forensic pathologist at the Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined the manner of death was homicide caused by strangulation.

Authorities have charged 26-year-old Zachary Gift, Lois' son who resided with her in the home, with criminal homicide and related offenses.

In the early morning hours of March 20, Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash, involving Lois Gift's vehicle, in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County. The driver, Zachary Gift, was transported to Reading Hospital in Berks County for treatment.

Ephrata Police Department detectives allege Gift admitted that, prior to the crash, he got into a physical altercation with his mother as he attempted to take her purse and car keys without permission. That's when investigators say Zachary smothered and strangled Lois to death.

Police say Zachary fled the residence in Lois' black Ford Escape with her purse, phone, wallet and car keys. He was a patient at Reading Hospital from the time of the crash until his arrest Wednesday morning.

Zachary Gift was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon and is currently in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail.