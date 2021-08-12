Donald Meshey Jr mugshot

LANCASTER, Pa. - A Lancaster man is facing homicide and abuse of a corpse charges after a welfare check turned up a human head and body.

Authorities say they went to 32-year-old Donald Meshey Jr.'s apartment in Lancaster Wednesday morning. There they found a human head in the freezer and a body in a nearby room, said Lancaster police.

Police say during an interview, Meshey said he found what he called a "cadaver doll" that looked and sounded like his father in his father's bedroom.

He told police he stabbed the "cadaver doll" for 2-3 minutes, then dismembered it.

Authorities are working to confirm the identity of the person.

Meshey is facing charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering.

