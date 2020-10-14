LANCASTER, Pa. - A Lancaster city police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man after his sister called 911 for help, according to the county's prosecutor.
Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Wednesday that criminal charges will not be filed in the shooting death of Ricard Munoz on Laurel Street in Lancaster on Sept. 13.
The shooting happened seconds after an officer arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call from Munoz's sister, who reported that her brother was being "very aggressive" and attempting to break into his mother's home.
Adams said she has no doubt about her conclusion that the officer was justified in his actions, noting that video recorded by his body camera was a key piece of evidence in the investigation. The video, Adams said, shows Munoz reacting to the officer's mere presence by charging him with the hunting-style knife.
"The officer had no time or opportunity to do anything but run for his life and only resorted to lethal force when he confirmed an imminent threat to his life remained," Adams said. "The officer's belief that lethal force was necessary to defend himself was reasonable and therefore, the use of force was justified under the law."
Munoz got to within four to seven feet of the officer when the officer fired his gun four times in self-defense, according to Adams, who said that only four seconds had elapsed from when Munoz appeared in the doorway of the home to the officer shooting.
Munoz had been out on bail at the time to await trial on charges he stabbed four people last year.
Munoz's family members held a news conference of their own after the district attorney's announcement.
"We called for help, not bullets," they said.
Their attorneys will conduct their own investigation.
