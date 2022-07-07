LANCASTER, Pa. - A Lancaster Uber driver previously convicted for threatening a passenger with a gun was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison followed by two years of probation.
Lorenzo Lee Plauger, 29 of the 30 block of West New Street in Lancaster was convicted of aggravated assault and two charges of simple assault relating to the August 2020 incident.
Plauger was sentenced on July 1 following trial from March 21-23.
The jury found Plauger guilty of threatening his Uber passenger at gunpoint. On August 30, police were called to S. Franklin Street for the reported robbery.
An investigation revealed Plauger pulled into an alleyway near E. Mifflin Street and locked the doors of the vehicle before pulling out a black handgun, pointing it at the victim’s head and saying, “give me all your money you got.”
Police report the victim was able to grab the gun and fight it out of Plauger’s grip. The gun then fell between the car seat and the driver’s door. Plauger then struck the victim with his hands before the victim was able to escape.
Plauger was also charged with robbery but was found not guilty of the charge by the jury. The aggravated assault conviction, a second-degree felony, will prevent Plauger from carrying, purchasing, or possessing firearms.