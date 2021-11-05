HARRISBURG, Pa. - A landmark trial could set a new course on how public education is funded in Pennsylvania. Six school districts, including one in Schuylkill County, are suing the state, saying how schools are funded is unconstitutional. It dates back to 2014, when Tom Corbett was governor.
After a seven-year court battle, the case is finally going to trial.
"For years, the argument has been the state is not fulfilling its responsibility to fund public schools," said Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy.
He adds his district is underfunded by $20 million yearly.
A lawsuit against the state brought by six school districts, including Shenandoah Valley in Schuylkill County, says school funding is unconstitutional.
That's because 55% of school funding comes from local sources, like property taxes. Less-affluent districts can't keep up. The suit also states there's a nearly $5,000-per pupil gap between poor and wealthier districts.
In 2018, former Senate President Pro Tempore Republican Joe Scarnati called the case moot, saying a new funding formula had already been adopted.
However, Roy says it's not done properly.
"There is a funding formula, but only 11-12% of total state funding goes through the formula, which is then sent to districts based on need," Roy added.
If the districts win, Roy said it will help districts keep taxes low and fund programs that had to be shelved due to lack of funds.
Ironically, Gov. Tom Wolf is now named in the suit, as he's the current governor. Wolf has been pushing for more school funding.
The trial starts a week from Friday in Harrisburg and could last several months.