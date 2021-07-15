HARRISBURG, Pa. | The personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile being stored at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, will be moved to another site in the next few months, Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, and the Pa. Department of General Services.
Throughout the pandemic, events at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center were placed on hold for health and safety reasons, officials noted. As conditions became safer for public gatherings and mitigation measures eased, the Farm Show Complex opened for small events.
The lease for the new storage site, which was executed earlier on Thursday, will pave the way for larger events at the Farm Show Complex to resume by mid-September, officials say.
“This is a huge win for the agricultural community and for taxpayers,” Garrity said. “The Farm Show Complex is tremendously important to Pa.'s agricultural community and the state’s overall economy. As long as vast quantities of PPE are stored there, it can’t be used for its intended purpose. It’s essential that the PPE be moved to another location as quickly as possible.”
“The Farm Show Complex is a tremendously valuable business and tourism asset for our state and region,” Redding said. “But in times of crisis, it has proven to be a priceless asset to Pa.'s safety, security and public health.
"Now that we are once again able to gather safely, we are opening up for this weekend’s Food Fest, for large sporting events, horse and cattle shows and other events. Later in the fall, the complex will draw thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of guests from across the country, [...] As we feed, entertain and educate our guests, the health and safety of human and animal visitors continue to be paramount,” Redding concluded.
Over the past several weeks, a proposed warehouse lease was renegotiated to save taxpayers $400,000 per year – up to a total of $2 million over the full length of the five-year lease, officials stated.
Under CDC guidelines, the specific location of the State PPE Stockpile cannot be disclosed. DGS will oversee the transportation of the PPE to the new location, and DGS personnel will be responsible for managing the stockpile at the new location, authorities say.
The lease was approved Thursday morning by the Board of Commissioners of Public Grounds and Buildings, officials say. The board, created in 1929, holds public meetings to consider all leases of real estate for use by executive agencies and independent agencies, along with most sole-source procurement of supplies.
The two members of the board are the state treasurer and the governor, who designated the budget secretary to serve in his place. Sole-source leases, such as the one approved today, must be approved unanimously.
The executed lease will be available on Treasury’s Contracts e-Library by close of business Friday.