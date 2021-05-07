A disappointing jobs report: There were only 266,000 jobs added in April. It was a far cry from the 1 million economists were expecting.
President Joe Biden seemingly tried to quell concerns in the East Room at the White House, where he argued again for the $2.3-trillion American Jobs Plan.
"We knew this wouldn't be a sprint, it'd be a marathon,” Biden said. "Our economy still has 8 million fewer jobs than when this pandemic started."
"They did not surprise us," said Susan Larkin, COO of Allied Personnel Services in Allentown. "The past two months have been a really challenging time."
She says across the board, workers can't be found and it's hard to meet demand.
"We have a lot employers that have their employees working 6,7 days a week every week," Larkin said.
There are many factors: business rebounded faster than expected, the pandemic is still ongoing. However, many have put the blame on extended unemployment benefits.
It's something Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued on Friday isn't supported by the data: "I don't think that the additional or the addition to unemployment compensation is really the factor that's making a difference."
"You can't completely disregard additional unemployment benefits. It's absolutely a factor. Is it for every one? No," Larkin said.
Yellen also pointed out something else: "The top line unemployment rate you see, doesn't include the many millions of Americans who were not seeking work."
That is yet another factor. Nearly 3 million women have dropped out of the labor market in the last year.
"Child care has been a factor in the last year, year and a half, and it's not going away," Larkin said.
Which, in short, means these issues are going to continue for a while.
"I believe we will reach full employment next year, but today's numbers also show that we're not yet finished,” Yellen said.