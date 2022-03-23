Pennsylvania's State and Capitol police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armor to help those on the frontlines in Ukraine.
"The Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Capitol Police are sending used body armor that will potentially save the lives of humanitarian workers or Ukrainian police officers," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick.
Evanchick said the body armor was going to be destroyed or deemed surplus.
"However, it heartens me to know the equipment will now be put to good use," he said.
Despite an expiration date, the State Police said the gear is useable.
The Capitol Police are sending 24 ballistic vests and 15 helmets they are no longer able to use.
"These items could make a big difference and keep people safe in Ukraine," said Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob.
"This is part of what Pennsylvania is doing to support the courageous people in Ukraine," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wolf said the equipment will be shipped to agencies in Vermont, before going to the California Army National Guard, who will send it to Ukraine. The governor said they are going to Vermont and California since those states have special relationships with Ukraine through their National Guards.
"We expect it'll go as quickly as within a few days or so," said Wolf.