Police will be stepping up enforcement on the roads this week, but not necessarily to write more tickets.
It's all a part of Operation Safe Driver, an education program that aims to reduce crashes between cars and commercial big rigs and buses.
94 percent of all traffic crashes are caused by careless driving.
Last year in Lehigh County alone nine people were killed in crashes involving commercial vehicles.
Police say programs like this work and they have the numbers to prove it.
"Research has shown that interactions with law enforcement change driver behavior. Last year 71,000 warnings and citations were issued," said Lt. Cory Reader with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.
Here are a couple of tips for you out on the road:
It takes 40 percent longer for a big rig or bus to stop, so cutting in front of them at a stop light or in traffic is just asking for a crash.
Also, it's a good rule of thumb to wait until you can see the big rig before you pull into the lane in front of them.
Operation Safe Driver runs through this Saturday.