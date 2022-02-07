The path toward legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania took a step forward with the first committee hearing ever on the topic, with testimony from members of law enforcement and criminal justice organizations.
"The last thing we want are more people on the roads that are impaired causing death or serious bodily injury to our loved ones," said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.
The testimony centered on new standards concerning marijuana-related DUI's, how to keep it away from children, and the impact on workplace safety.
"You're going to be required to meet a minimum age requirement, you're going to be required to present some kind of government ID," said Vince Canales, Chief Security Officer with Holistic Industries.
While Democrats have pushed to legalize recreational marijuana for years, the issue only recently found some Republican support. But there are a number of lawmakers still not on board, like House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.
Groups like the Pennsylvania Family Institute claim that legalizing marijuana will lead to more cases of impaired driving.
Estimates on tax revenue range from around $500 million to $1 billion a year.
An October survey from Franklin & Marshall College found that 60% of Pennsylvania voters back adult-use legalization in the state.
There are at least two more hearings expected with regulators, operators, and some of the 18 states that have already legalized marijuana.