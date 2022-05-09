HARRISBURG, Pa. - Law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty were remembered Monday in Harrisburg.
Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police at the State Museum of Pennsylvania. Wolf recognized fallen officers for their "heroism, bravery, and selflessness."
This is the 27th year for the observance in Harrisburg.
Since 1791, 1,082 law enforcement officers have suffered line-of-duty deaths in Pennsylvania, and over 23,000 officers have died across the United States. In the last year, about 450 deaths occurred nationwide.
Pennsylvania officers who died in the line of duty in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were:
● Police Officer Michael L. Henry Jr. of the Derry Township Police Department
● Sgt. James R. O’Connor IV of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Capt. James Walker Jr. of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Chief Robert W. Sealock from the Aliquippa City Police Department
● Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis from the Ambridge Borough Police Department
● Sgt. Jose Manuel Novoa of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz from the Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation
● Police Officer Dale T. Provins Jr. of the Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department
● Police Officer Dwayne Morrison from the SEPTA Transit Police Department
● Police Officer Tab Ali of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar Jr. of the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office
● Capt. Frank R. Milillo Sr. of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Sgt. Joseph M. Youse of the Philadelphia Police Department
● Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan of the Middleburg Borough Police Department
● Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon of the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office
● Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan of the California Borough Police Department
● Police Officer Erin Tokley from the Philadelphia Police Department
● Superintendent Scott D. “Slip” Mahoney of the Delaware County Bureau of Park Police & Fire Safety
● Police Officer Vladimir Maleev from the Philadelphia Police Department
● Police Officer Brian L. Rowland from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
● Police Officer James Edward Simonetti of the Carnegie Mellon University Police Department
● Sgt. Richard Charles Howe from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
● Trooper Dung X. Martinez of the Pennsylvania State Police
● Police Officer Jason Michael Belton from the Erie Police Department
● Police Officer Joshua Micun of the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department
● Sgt. Timothy Werner of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
● Detective Sgt. Gary R. Taccone from the Erie Police Department
● Sgt. Scott M. Patton of the Robinson Township Police Department
● Sgt. Kevin D. Redding of the Haverford Township Police Department
● Lehigh County Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster
● Sgt. Christopher Mortensen of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department
● Trooper Donald C. Brackett of the Pennsylvania State Police
● Trooper Monty Mitchell of the Pennsylvania State Police
Also being remembered are Sgt. Anthony J. Gorman of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department (EOW: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014) and Lt. Robert E. McCallister of the Susquehanna Township Police Department (EOW: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019).
Each year during National Police Week in May, names of fallen officers are added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.