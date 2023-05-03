HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is one step closer to protecting LGBTQIA+ rights statewide.

By only four votes, the Fairness Act, sponsored by Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, passed Tuesday night in the Pennsylvania House.

"It was an emotional moment for me and for so many advocates who have been trying to see this bill move in the House literally for 22 years," said Rep. Kenyatta, who is also the first LGBTQIA+ person of color ever to serve in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

It was an especially powerful moment for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Center in Allentown, which played a pivotal role in getting the original anti-discrimination ordinance for the Lehigh Valley LGBTQ community.

"Allentown was the first city in the state to have an ordinance like this, so it being statewide is a huge game-changer," said Bradbury-Sullivan spokesperson Braden Hudak.

Hudak said the problem right now is, while businesses and landlords are legally prevented from discriminating against people for their sexual orientation or gender identity in Allentown, it's not like that in other communities.

"If somebody wants to move across the Commonwealth, that they don't leave one jurisdiction where their housing is protected and then go to another place where they could be kicked out of their home for putting up a picture of their wedding," said Rep. Kenyatta.

"You can lose and gain rights about 10 different times just on that drive to Philadelphia, and it's really no way to live," said Hudak.

The Fairness Act now moves on to the state Senate, which is currently held by Republicans, but the bill did have some bipartisan support, and both Kenyatta and Hudak are staying optimistic.

"This is the way forward, and we're hopeful that the bill will pass," said Hudak.

"Every single Pennsylvanian deserves that dignity and respect, and we're not going to stop until that's the law of the land," said Rep. Kenyatta.

Many of our Republican representatives in the Lehigh Valley voted against the Fairness Act, including Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, Rep. Milou Mackenzie, Rep. Ann Flood, and Rep. Zach Mako. None of them responded to our request for comment Wednesday.