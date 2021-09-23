HARRISBURG, Pa. - Distrust of elections is an ongoing theme, according to several lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee.
"Right now, we hear from constituents day after day about their lack of trust," said state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill.
"The longer the results are dragged out, the more the distrust builds," said state Sen. Dave Argall.
Senate Bill 878 aims to change that.
Co-sponsoring Senators David Argall and Sharif Street are leaving controversial topics, like voter ID requirements, to other legislation, and focusing on changes that could garner bipartisan support.
"We all know that there is some level of pre-canvassing that has to happen," said state Sen. Sharif Street.
But how much time before Election Day should counties be able to pre-canvass? The bill recommends three days, but that's up for debate.
Thursday at a hearing, lawmakers spent hours asking county officials about current security procedures.
"There are passwords," said Lisa Schaefer, the executive director for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. "There are access points."
Some are concerned about allowing video recordings of pre-canvassing and drop boxes to be accessible to the public.
"I believe the primary value in those recordings is really for security, auditing and investigating purposes," said Forrest Lehman, the director of elections for Lycoming County. "If those recordings are made available as public documents, their availability, their dissemination and possible manipulation would undermine all of those interests."
The legislation would also adjust how late someone could get a mail-in ballot in person and by mail.
It would let voters track mail-in ballots via barcodes, eliminate the permanent mail-in ballot list, give officials more options to keep track of deceased voters and train all election workers on relevant laws.
Given all that's still to be discussed, it is unclear when the state Senate will vote on the bill.