HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives still lacks the votes to block the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, a cap-and-trade program to clamp down on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Wednesday's vote, 130-70, was on a resolution that Wolf can veto.
The authorizing regulation would make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt carbon pricing. It can take effect if both the House and Senate cannot muster a two-thirds majority to override the veto.
A Senate vote in late October to disapprove the policy, like the House’s vote Wednesday, was just short of the number needed to override a gubernatorial veto.