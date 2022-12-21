WASHINGTON - Lawmakers in Washington appear poised to avoid a government shutdown, coming to a bipartisan spending agreement, so long as it's approved by the Friday deadline.

The 4,100-page omnibus spending package clocks in at $1.7 trillion.

"Coming around the holiday season, the government shutdown would be viewed as the Grinch who stole Christmas," said political scientist John Kincaid, Director of Meyner Center at Lafayette College.

Among many things, the massive bill includes a TikTok ban on government phones, emergency natural disaster aid, and reforms to the Electoral Count Act.

"The reform would say the Vice President simply counts the ballots, and doesn't have the authority to overturn any elections," Kincaid said. "It also increases the margin needed for members of Congress to contest any electoral votes."

The bill will also allow states to start rolling back pandemic-enhanced Medicaid coverage.

However, the Enhanced Child Tax Credit did not make it in.

In a statement to 69 News, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said in part the bill will provide at least $5.5 million to the Lehigh Valley: "This legislation will help Ukraine in its war against Russia, make it easier for workers to save for retirement, and provide the funding we need to implement major laws we passed this year, like the CHIPS and Science Act."

Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild said she is pleased with the bill, saying - in part - the bill "invests in our 'Make It In America' manufacturing sector and funding for my Regional Innovation Hubs law, increases the resources available to the Social Security Administration and funds the PACT Act to keep our promises to seniors and veterans, and funds all fifteen of my Community Project Funding requests to meet the unique needs of our cities and towns."

Although some conservative Republicans are not happy at all about the bill, it appears to have enough support regardless, including that of Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Given the reality of where we stand today, senators have two options this week - just two," McConnell said. " We either give our armed forces the resources and the certainty that they need or we will deny it to them."

We did reach out to Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's office for comment, but did not hear back.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is publicly against the bill, saying if he becomes speaker, he would block legislation from senators who vote for the spending package.

"It's hard to say what would happen if this were postponed for action in January 2023," Kincaid said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants it done before the winter storms come rolling in across the country: "We must finish our work before the deadline of Friday midnight. But in reality, I hope we can vote on final passage much sooner than that, even as early as tonight(Wednesday night)."