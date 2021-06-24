HARRISBURG, Pa. | "My brother and I were being bullied and someone hit me and I hit them back and that led me into being into the system."
Shyara Hill entered Pennsylvania's juvenile justice system when she was just 16 years old. At her hearing, she says, the court made her pay fines.
"I didn't know about them. I found out about the fines and fees after, and in order to get off of probation they told me I had to pay that day and I didn't know about it, so I didn't think to bring money to court. So I ended up serving an extra year being on probation in the system," said Hill.
This week, the Juvenile Justice Task Force in Harrisburg released 35 recommendations for changes to Pennsylvania's system.
Eliminating fines for adjudicated youth is one of them.
"Kids can't be responsive for paying fines and fees if you don't have jobs," Hill stated.
"We heard from children involved in the system, judges, attorneys, families," commented Senator Lisa Baker.
Senator Baker chaired the force that she says took a comprehensive look at the system.
"Much of what we did was very data-driven and rooted in analysis of the experience we're seeing here across the state," she stated.
"Every stage of the system is just riddled with racial disparities," noted Malik Pickett.
The report found that as well, officials say. Juvenile Law Center's Pickett represented about a dozen youth who testified over the course of the 16-month process.
"Youth are 14% of the youth population but 38% of written allegations of the youth that are arrested, and white youth are 70% of the population but only 45% of written allegations," Picket noted.
Shyara hopes these recommendations are adopted into law so other youth in the system don't endure what she did for years.
"If not, we're going to have to push them some more," she added.