WASHINGTON, D.C. - The day after another mass shooting, state and federal lawmakers were vocal in the debate over gun control.
In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans and Democrats went back and forth.
Debate among senators comes a few weeks after the Democrat-controlled House passed two laws, including the The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021. It would require licensees to wait ten days instead of the current three days to get a completed background check before transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person.
The NRA says it would delay lawful transfers.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has co-sponsored legislation with a Democratic colleague to extend existing background check law to online and gun show sales. It would also make it illegal to establish a national firearms registry.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined CeaseFire PA in support of three proposed state laws. One would require gun owners to report stolen firearms. Another would close background check gaps.
The third would create an avenue to temporarily remove firearms from those deemed "extreme risk" at a court hearing.
"This movement is going to grow, more and more Republican legislators are going to be signing on because they recognize this is going on in their communities, it's a misnomer to say gun violence is only an urban problem because it's not," said state Rep. Todd Stephens.