HARRISBURG, Pa. - Nearly two dozen abortion-related bills could get some momentum following the overturning of Rove v. Wade.

Some seek to ban abortion, while others seek to strengthen existing laws.

Specifically:

HB904 and SB378 are heartbeat bills that would prohibit an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

HB1872 would require a fetus be given pain medication after 12 weeks of gestation prior to an abortion.

SB21 would prohibit abortion based solely on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. A similar bill made it to the governor's desk but was vetoed.

SB152 would prohibit taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions.

And SB956 and HB2252 would amend the constitution to stipulate there is no right to an abortion or funding for abortion.

HB733 would codify Roe v. Wade abortion protections into Pennsylvania state law.

Friday, a group of Senate Democrats signed a memo also seeking to craft a bill to make abortion and reproductive rights state law.

Other abortion-related bills include a measure by Sen. Judy Schwank to require insurance providers to cover contraception, as well as bills that would prohibit pregnancy counseling centers from disclosing patient information without their approval, and provide funding for family planning programs and age appropriate sex education.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.