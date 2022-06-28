HARRISBURG, Pa. - Nearly two dozen abortion-related bills could get some momentum following the overturning of Rove v. Wade.
Some seek to ban abortion, while others seek to strengthen existing laws.
Specifically:
HB904 and SB378 are heartbeat bills that would prohibit an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.
HB1872 would require a fetus be given pain medication after 12 weeks of gestation prior to an abortion.
SB21 would prohibit abortion based solely on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. A similar bill made it to the governor's desk but was vetoed.
SB152 would prohibit taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions.
And SB956 and HB2252 would amend the constitution to stipulate there is no right to an abortion or funding for abortion.
HB733 would codify Roe v. Wade abortion protections into Pennsylvania state law.
Friday, a group of Senate Democrats signed a memo also seeking to craft a bill to make abortion and reproductive rights state law.
Other abortion-related bills include a measure by Sen. Judy Schwank to require insurance providers to cover contraception, as well as bills that would prohibit pregnancy counseling centers from disclosing patient information without their approval, and provide funding for family planning programs and age appropriate sex education.