HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate Law and Justice Committee and the House Liquor Control Committee grilled members of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) during a hearing in Harrisburg on Wednesday.
The PLCB said current liquor restrictions are in place due to supply chain disruptions.
"I think we may have created an uncomfortable situation for our licensees, our restaurants, our taverns who've really suffered over the last 18 months," said state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, a Republican who represents Allegheny County.
The hearing came about two weeks after the board put a two-bottle limit into effect for a few dozen products.
"I just came from a conference with 16 other control states in Montgomery County, Maryland, and every one of them has the same difficulty we have," said Tim Holden, the PLCB's chairman.
Committee members asked about enforcement. The state said it would be easy for one store to track customers, but officials said there is currently no way of tracking customers who choose to buy from multiple stores.
"So, there is a certain amount of the honor system to go out and say, 'Hey, listen, we're going to restrict this. We'd like you to abide by this restriction,'" said Mike Negra, a member of the PLCB.
According to the PLCB, the goal of the limitations is to have the products available as long as possible.
The PLCB said it notified those who would be impacted the day before the limits went into effect.
"They were going in routinely to our stores and not being able to get the product," Holden said, "so I'm sure they realized something had to be done."
Others said they are skeptical of how the situation was handled.
"In the business world, that's probably a very difficult timeline to meet when they're now rationing the product," said state Rep. Carl Metzgar, a Republican who represents parts of Bedford and Somerset counties.
There is no word on when the limitations could be lifted.