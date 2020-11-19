HARRISBURG, Pa. - House Resolution 1100 has sailed through the Pennsylvania House, allowing the bi-partisan Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct their own audit of the 2020 election in the Commonwealth.
The bill's sponsor, Representative Jesse Topper, says it's not about trying to change the election results, but to look at what could have been better.
"This is not about outcomes, this is about our process moving forward and through these unprecedented times we conducted in a global pandemic. We made changes to the election law," Topper said.
Representative Gary Day voted in favor, saying there should be bi-partisan support for the audit.
"I think what this will do is expose flaws in the election, in the system that we use to conduct elections and help them to make them better," Day said.
But the bill is not getting full bi-partisan support. In a statement, Governor Tom Wolf called out the committee that will do the audit, saying, "The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee has no expertise or role in election administration and no statutory authority outside the fiscal realm, and it is inappropriate to pretend it does."
He goes on to say a legislative audit isn't necessary because post-election audits are already taking place. And Representative Mike Schlossberg says he voted against the bill, and thinks there's an ulterior motive.
"This is part of a concentrated effort to overturn the election results. I don't think that's ultimately going to happen, but's it's been pretty clear the Republican Party in Harrisburg have become hell bent on impeding the results," Schlossberg said.
Supporters say the audit will be more in depth than the audits currently taking place. There is no time frame for how long it will take.