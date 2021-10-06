WASHINGTON, D.C. - Looks like Congress has reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling, at least for a couple more months.
The official deadline is less than two weeks away, but after some maneuvering in DC, lawmakers may have struck a deal they can live with, for now.
After weeks of the usual wrangling between the two parties, and even in-fighting among Democrats, it looks like Congress will raise the debt ceiling until December, avoiding a default and, some experts say, a financial catastrophe.
This comes after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, offered Democrats a compromise, avoiding the need for Democrats to use a process known as reconciliation or trying to eliminate the filibuster in order to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.
Some Democrats see this as a win, but the White House is pushing for a long-term solution.
"If we're looking at the best options, why kick the can down the road a couple of more weeks, why create an additional layer of uncertainty? Why not just get it done now? That's what we're continuing to press for. And that's our first choice,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government will run out of cash by Oct. 18, if not sooner, unless Congress takes action.
Lawmakers from both parties have blamed the other for the debt ceiling standoff.
"If Republicans would just get out of the damn way we could get this all done," Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has said.
"It's not clear whether the Democratic leaders have wasted two and a half months because they simply cannot govern or whether they are intentionally playing Russian roulette with the economy to bully, bully, their own members into going back on their word and wrecking the Senate," McConnell has said.