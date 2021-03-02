coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers are imploring state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department says the recent approval of a third vaccine will help.

Aging Secretary Robert Torres told a state House committee on Tuesday that his agency has dedicated employees from its subsidized prescription drug and disabilities services programs to help older adults make vaccine appointments.

At a separate press briefing, the Health Department’s senior adviser for COVID-19 response says more than 2.48 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state of nearly 13 million people.

Pennsylvania received more than 500,000 doses last week.

