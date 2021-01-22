President Joe Biden says he wants to unify the country.
"I pledge this to you. I will be a president to all Americans," Biden said in his inaugural speech.
Representatives Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania's 9th and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey's 5th districts say the president could take a lead from the House Problem Solvers Caucus.
"It's a group of members, 28 Democrats and 28 Republicans in Congress, that get together every single week," Gottheimer said.
"It's not about yielding your principles but it is about negotiating and it's really a very strong caucus in that we actually make policy," Meuser said.
The caucus is always made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats.
Meuser says while he doesn't care for some of the executive orders the president has signed, he does like Biden's message of unity. He has this advice for the president: "I think maybe there's one word and that word is respect in order to build trust. Let's have respect for both sides," Meuser said.
Biden has a reputation of working with both sides. Gottheimer says bringing both parties to the table will be a powerful unifying force for Congress and the country.
"People are hurting and it's time, we need a president who is going to lead and reach out to everyone and that's what I would say to him, please let's bring everyone to the table and put country ahead of party," Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer and Meuser say they're looking forward to working with the growing Problem Solvers Caucus and the president on crucial issues like COVID relief, health care and the economic crisis now facing our country.