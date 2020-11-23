Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is leading a lawsuit filed this weekend.
This one challenges the use of mail-in ballots, predominately cast by Democrats that lifted Joe Biden to the projected win in the state.
The suit is trying to block certification of the results.
It claims proper procedures weren't followed to expand exceptions to in-person voting or to institute a system of universal mail-in voting. It wants the court to throw out non-absentee mail-in ballots.
Shapiro said those behind the lawsuit "should be ashamed of themselves."