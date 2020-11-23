Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is leading a lawsuit filed this weekend.

This one challenges the use of mail-in ballots, predominately cast by Democrats that lifted Joe Biden to the projected win in the state.

The suit is trying to block certification of the results.

It claims proper procedures weren't followed to expand exceptions to in-person voting or to institute a system of universal mail-in voting. It wants the court to throw out non-absentee mail-in ballots.

Shapiro said those behind the lawsuit "should be ashamed of themselves."

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.