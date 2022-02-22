HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal lawsuit claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would overstep its authority by selecting a new set of congressional district maps.
The plaintiffs asked Monday for a restraining order to prevent the state justices from changing the election calendar.
The lawsuit was filed by two Republicans running for Congress, a member of the election board in rural Susquehanna County and two others.
They're suing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and two high-ranking state elections officials, arguing that the stalemate over passing new maps should require all 17 races to be run as “at-large” statewide contests this year.