FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol (2022)

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

 Matt Rourke / AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal lawsuit claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would overstep its authority by selecting a new set of congressional district maps.

The plaintiffs asked Monday for a restraining order to prevent the state justices from changing the election calendar.

The lawsuit was filed by two Republicans running for Congress, a member of the election board in rural Susquehanna County and two others.

They're suing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and two high-ranking state elections officials, arguing that the stalemate over passing new maps should require all 17 races to be run as “at-large” statewide contests this year.

