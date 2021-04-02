HARRISBURG, Pa. - A 2014 lawsuit filed by the Education Law Center in Philadelphia along with parents and superintendents is closer to trial.
The suit challenges Pennsylvania's system of funding schools, saying it's inadequate, particularly in poorer areas, due to the heavy reliance on local taxes, creating stark inequalities.
Brian Waite is superintendent of Shenandoah Valley School District, and one of the plaintiffs in the case.
"Our kids do not receive library in elementary, music education in elementary," Waite said.
Those who support the case argue that children in different districts can receive vastly different opportunities and resources.
"It's criminal to an extent that these kids are being punished, it's not their fault where they live and they shouldn't be so far behind," said Michael Faccinetto, a teacher in Allentown and president of the Bethlehem School Board.
Faccinetto teaches 5th grade at Central Elementary School in Allentown, a low wealth district with a long history of budget issues.
"It drives you crazy seeing what others have," he said.
While students in other districts had their own devices, at Central Elementary last year there was a laptop cart.
"That had about 18 laptops with broken keyboards that we shared with all of fifth grade," he said.
Pandemic funding helped get all district kids devices and internet, but it took months.
"Asking for fair funding in education is not a luxurious ask, this is urgent and necessary," said Christina Ly, a senior at The Academy at Polumbo in the Philadelphia School District.
Ly said she and her fellow students lack even the basics.
"We've also been inadequate of desks, chairs, textbooks, laptops, computers, hygienic products, like automatic hand sanitizer dispensers," Ly said.
The trial is tentatively scheduled for September.
We reached out to the individuals and agencies being sued but did not hear back, other than from Governor Tom Wolf's office who declined to comment on the suit but said in a statement:
"The governor believes that Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unfair to students, teachers and communities. His budget proposal runs all existing basic education funding, $6.2 billion, plus a $200 million increase this year, through the fair funding formula. Separately, an additional $1.15 billion will ensure that no school loses a single dollar in state resources from using the formula."