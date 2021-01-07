Lawmakers, former Trump administration officials, Democrats and Republicans are all calling for President Trump to be removed for his last two weeks in office.
Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey, is one of the ones for it.
He says, "It is self-evident that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
But Richard Manning, president of "Americans for Limited Government," says he thinks that's a terrible idea.
"Right now is a time to be calming, rather than inciting," Manning explains.
Manning's been a part of the conservative group for more than 10 years. They have tens of thousands of followers online, and even more who read their daily newsletter, which focuses on constitutional rights.
Manning says removing Trump now would only cause more division.
"It's a dangerous thing to do, rather than calming people over the next two weeks, it would incite people. It would tell people that everything they feared is true, and that is dangerous," he says.
He still supports President Trump, and he says, what happened at the Capitol, should not reflect Trump supporters as a whole.
"It's a tragedy that a few people, broke the basic bonds of trust that existed, when there were a million people who actually followed the rules and didn't do something stupid," says Manning.
Manning says the way to avoid another tragedy, is to let the president finish out his term.